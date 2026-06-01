1776 at 250: Celebrating America's Founding Through Song & Stories

Join us for an engaging lecture by Professor Gil Harel that explores the iconic musical 1776 in the context of America’s 250th birthday in 2026. This talk will delve into how the musical, first performed in 1969, vividly portrays the struggles and compromises surrounding the signing of the Declaration of Independence, capturing the revolutionary spirit of the nation’s founding.

The lecture will also explore how the show's bold storytelling and humanization of historical figures cast a spotlight on our founding era, creating a bridge between past and present narratives of American identity.

Registration encouraged.