12th Annual Chester dog Fair

It’s our TWELFTH annual Chester Dog Fair!

This is a 2 day, family and dog friendly event!

September 19th and 20th - 10am - 3pm

At the Chester Fairgrounds - 11 Kirtland Terrace - Chester, CT 06412

The Chester Dog Fair is a place for dogs and their humans to socialize, shop and try new experiences. There are multiple Food Trucks along with Live Music throughout the weekend. Demonstrations, Canine Good Citizen Certification along with Trick Dog Titles. Pie eating contests, kissing contests and special bandanas for our Homeward Bound Alumni. Connecticut Craft Beer, Wine and Ciders are available at the Beer & Wine Tent. Fun for all ages and all furry friends.

Our event has grown from the steps of the Chester Meeting House to the Chester Fairgrounds to accommodate the 65+ vendors that join us each year. While it was originally intended just for fun, it has quickly become Homeward Bound CT’s biggest fundraiser, which enables us to continue our mission. Here current and potential dog owners will find out what’s available in their area to help their dog thrive. From dog trainers to dog treat vendors, Animal communicators to Poop’n Scoop people who come pick up dog poop! WHAT? We have a huge variety of vendors and they are still signing up.

All money generated from this event allows us to fund our large adoption events and our Spay it Forward initiative. Since its inception in 2014, Homeward Bound CT has had the privilege of placing over 1100 dogs in loving homes, and spaying or neutering over 400 CT shelter dogs. It is truly all about the dogs, but we cannot do it without your support!

We want to thank our Platinum Sponsors: Gold Sponsors: Silver Sponsors: Elm City Project - Bronze Sponsors: Beer Tent Sponsors:

- $5 Admission Per Individual/ $10 per Family

- Lure Course - - Food Trucks - Live Music - Beer & Wine Tent - Demonstrations - Doggie Olympics- Vendors - Raffles Both Days- Silent Auction

ALL FRIENDLY DOGS WELCOME! This is NOT an adoption event

Retractable leashes will NOT be allowed into the fairgrounds, for everyone’s safety. Standard leashes are available to borrow during the event if needed. Thank you for your cooperation

Our beer and wine tent will be open from 11:30-4 on Saturday and 11:30-3 on Sunday, featuring CT breweries and wineries! Tickets are $10 each, and good for 2 flights or 2 full pours. Valid ID required to purchase tickets.

Lure course tickets are $5 per dog.

Visit homewardboundct.org to find out Who’s Coming, What’s on Tap and Who’s Playing!

All proceeds benefit Homeward Bound CT, a 501(c)3 organization. Our mission is to help shelters and rescues find homes for their dogs, as well as spay and neuter as many dogs as we can to reduce the number that are euthanized in shelters every single day.

