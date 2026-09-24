100 Year Anniversary of Harry Houdini's death: a Tribute

The Seymour Library welcomes magician Chris Lengyel. Mr. Lengyel will give a talk on the life and career of Harry Houdini ending with a tribute performance of magic.

The year of 2026 in the 100th anniversary of the death of Harry Houdini. Despite the decades, the name Harry Houdini is still recognizable to the public as a magician, an escape artist, an actor and an acknowledged expert on spiritualism fraud.

Beyond his skill on stage, acting in silent movies and escapes from locked boxes, underwater or being entombed, Houdini became known to modern audiences for his death on Halloween and the seances to contact his spirit, first by his widow Bess and later by other magicians and magic societies.

Mr. Lengyel will talk about Houdini's life, career and his influence on magic and pop culture. He will perform magic tricks inspired by Houdini or that Houdini performed himself.

Call the Library at 203-888-3903 for more information on this program. Registration is not necessary for this program.

