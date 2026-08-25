From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Return from faraway
Have you been inspired to travel somewhere after a friend goes and raves about their trip? Today in America 250: The American Experience, we’ll hear from American composers who traveled to faraway places and came home to share their impressions through music, like a Bostonian who shares a breath of fresh air from the Alps. Listen on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.