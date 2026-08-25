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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Return from faraway

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published August 25, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Piotr Guzik
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Have you been inspired to travel somewhere after a friend goes and raves about their trip? Today in America 250: The American Experience, we’ll hear from American composers who traveled to faraway places and came home to share their impressions through music, like a Bostonian who shares a breath of fresh air from the Alps. Listen on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer