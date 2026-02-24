© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

New weekly series starts today: The American Experience in Music

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published February 24, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Francis "Frank" Johnson, composer and bugler
https://imslp.org/wiki/File:Johnson.jpg; Public domain
/
Wikimedia Commons
Francis "Frank" Johnson, composer and bugler

We're celebrating America 250 with The American Experience, a weekly series exploring the story of our nation through music. We’re kicking off the weekly series with a focus on African American artists for Black History Month, starting with the first Black American to have his sheet music published. Listen Tuesdays at 10am and 2pm on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer