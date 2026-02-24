From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
New weekly series starts today: The American Experience in Music
We're celebrating America 250 with The American Experience, a weekly series exploring the story of our nation through music. We’re kicking off the weekly series with a focus on African American artists for Black History Month, starting with the first Black American to have his sheet music published. Listen Tuesdays at 10am and 2pm on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.