Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Creativity above convention

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published February 20, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Louise Dumont was studying piano and composition when she met a young flute student, Aristide Farrenc. They fell in love and got married. Rather than follow convention and give up her creative pursuits, Louise Farrenc became a trailblazing professional. Hear her Trio for Piano, Flute, and Cello on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
