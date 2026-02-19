Music remembers the Palisades Fire

© 2026 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Los Angeles was home for composer Eric Whitacre for 25 years. After friends’ tragic loss caused by the Palisades Fire, he responded with music. The title, The Pacific Has No Memory, comes from a line in one of his favorite films, The Shawshank Redemption. Listen this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
