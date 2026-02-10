From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Soprano Leontyne Price turns 99
Legendary American soprano Leontyne Price turns 99 years old today. Her story began in Mississippi, and includes 13 Grammy wins and the spotlight on opera stages around the world. We’ll celebrate Leontyne Price’s birthday with her dramatic performance of music by Richard Wagner on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.