Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Two artists' vision for democracy

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published February 9, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Connecticut-born poet Katherine Garrison Chapin wrote Plain-Chant for America in 1941, in collaboration with composer William Grant Still. She says their work addresses, “the gap between totalitarianism and the American democracy in which I believed.” Hear it in music this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
