Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Quincy Jones's score for 'The Color Purple'

WSHU
Published February 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST
Chris Pizzello
/
AP

Reel Music puts movie music front and center.
This week, hear the powerful score Quincy Jones wrote for The Color Purple, music that carries the pain, strength, and hope of the story.

Film music that doesn’t just play in the background, it pulls you into the story.

Reel Music, Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
