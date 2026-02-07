© 2026 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

February is Library Lover’s Month

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 7, 2026 at 11:00 PM EST
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU

If you appreciate all the mind-opening resources your local library has to offer, you’ll be pleased to learn that February is Library Lover’s Month – an annual celebration of school, public, and private libraries of all types. We’ll celebrate Library Lover’s Month this weekend with music by Baroque era composers who not only wrote music, they also wrote BOOKS about their craft. It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
