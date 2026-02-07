If you appreciate all the mind-opening resources your local library has to offer, you’ll be pleased to learn that February is Library Lover’s Month – an annual celebration of school, public, and private libraries of all types. We’ll celebrate Library Lover’s Month this weekend with music by Baroque era composers who not only wrote music, they also wrote BOOKS about their craft. It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.