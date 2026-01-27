© 2026 WSHU
Joking around for Mozart’s birthday

Published January 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Today is Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s birthday! If he was hanging out with his friends to celebrate, I bet he’d be cracking jokes and giving them a good-natured hard time. Hear a Horn Concerto Mozart wrote for a good friend, complete with jokes written in the margins, along with lots more music by Mozart today on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
