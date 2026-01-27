From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Joking around for Mozart’s birthday
Today is Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s birthday! If he was hanging out with his friends to celebrate, I bet he’d be cracking jokes and giving them a good-natured hard time. Hear a Horn Concerto Mozart wrote for a good friend, complete with jokes written in the margins, along with lots more music by Mozart today on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.