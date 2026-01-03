From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
The greatest hits of the baroque era
Sunday Baroque is welcoming 2026 this weekend with some of the greatest hits of the baroque era. The beloved favorites include an elegant concerto by Antonio Vivaldi featuring the guitar … gentle harp renditions of a couple of favorites by Johann Sebastian Bach ... and spectacular FIREWORKS by George Friderick Handel. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.