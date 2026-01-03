Sunday Baroque is welcoming 2026 this weekend with some of the greatest hits of the baroque era. The beloved favorites include an elegant concerto by Antonio Vivaldi featuring the guitar … gentle harp renditions of a couple of favorites by Johann Sebastian Bach ... and spectacular FIREWORKS by George Friderick Handel. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.