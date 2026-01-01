From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Start 2026 with elegance and sparkle
Start the new year with elegance and sparkle! In a tradition shared around the world, the Vienna Philharmonic lights up the Golden Hall of the Musikverein with festive waltzes, polkas, and marches. Hear the Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year’s Day Concert live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.