Sunday Baroque: music for heroes

Our annual observance of Veteran’s Day on November 11th began as Armistice Day, marking the truce of World War I. It evolved into our current annual tribute to all American veterans who have served our country. You can hear some of Georg Philipp Telemann’s HEROIC MARCHES – and other music for heroes -- on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.