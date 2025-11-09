© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Sunday Baroque: music for heroes

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published November 9, 2025 at 12:04 AM EST
Sydney Rae
/
Unsplash

Our annual observance of Veteran’s Day on November 11th began as Armistice Day, marking the truce of World War I. It evolved into our current annual tribute to all American veterans who have served our country. You can hear some of Georg Philipp Telemann’s HEROIC MARCHES – and other music for heroes -- on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona