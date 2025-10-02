From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Emily Boyer is back with intense music from Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky
You probably recognize the opening to Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. Those four insistent notes. There’s a symphony by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky that starts with the same driving intensity, so intense that it’s called the “fate theme”. Don’t try to fight fate—hear the symphony this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.