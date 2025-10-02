© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Emily Boyer is back with intense music from Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published October 2, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Raychel Sanner
/
Unsplash

You probably recognize the opening to Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. Those four insistent notes. There’s a symphony by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky that starts with the same driving intensity, so intense that it’s called the “fate theme”. Don’t try to fight fate—hear the symphony this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer