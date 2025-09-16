© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A global pianist with local roots

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published September 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Pianist David Fung is an international artist—growing up in Sydney, appearing with orchestras from Israel to Los Angeles, and making his home in Vancouver and New York City. He even lived in our region while attending school at Yale. He brings it home with a performance for today’s Midday Mozart, on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
