Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

The poetry of music

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 8, 2025 at 5:30 PM EDT
Caio Silva
/
Unsplash

Some poetry is meant for the page. Some is meant for the ear. On International Literacy Day, we’ll hear both kinds: Amy Beach’s Three Browning Songs, where Robert Browning’s verses find a new life in song … and Enrique Granados’ Valses Poéticos, where the guitar alone becomes pure poetry.

Celebrate words and music tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
