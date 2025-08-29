From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Gateways Music Festival comes to Carnegie Hall
WSHU gives you the best seat in the house for Carnegie Hall Live. Tonight, hear the encore performance of the Gateways Music Festival Orchestra. Then on Saturday, the season finale brings a global celebration from World Orchestra Week, featuring extraordinary youth ensembles from around the world. Listen Saturday at 2pm on 91.1, or stream on the WSHU app.