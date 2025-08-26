© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

The restless spirit of Don Juan

Published August 26, 2025
Richard Strauss was just 24 when he wrote his Don Juan—a bold, brash tone poem that announced a new voice in music. From its blazing opening to its sensual melodies, Strauss captures the restless spirit of the legendary seducer in vivid orchestral color.
Hear Strauss’s Don Juan tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.
