From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
150 years of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's legacy
What more would British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor have written if he didn’t die from illness at age 37? He was mourned across the world then, and he’s celebrated this month, 150 years after his birth. Hear Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's formidable Clarinet Quintet, today on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream.