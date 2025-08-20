© 2025 WSHU
What was once outrageous is now a beloved classic

August 20, 2025
When Hector Berlioz unveiled his Symphonie Fantastique in 1830, Paris was scandalized. A symphony about obsession, opium dreams, and a witches’ sabbath? Too much for some critics — but thrilling for others. What was once outrageous is now a beloved classic. Hear Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and the WSHU music stream.
