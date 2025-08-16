© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Peter Cushing’s acting career was a universe of its own

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published August 16, 2025 at 10:16 AM EDT
Peter Cushing
Revenge of Frankenstein
Peter Cushing

Peter Cushing’s acting career was a universe of its own — from Shakespearean drama to gothic horror to a galaxy far, far away. This week on Reel Music, follow his path through the scores that shaped it — from the terror of The Abominable Snowman to the menace of Star Wars, and the eerie thrills in between. Saturday night at 9, and now Sundays at 6, on WSHU.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
