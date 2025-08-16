From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Peter Cushing’s acting career was a universe of its own — from Shakespearean drama to gothic horror to a galaxy far, far away. This week on Reel Music, follow his path through the scores that shaped it — from the terror of The Abominable Snowman to the menace of Star Wars, and the eerie thrills in between. Saturday night at 9, and now Sundays at 6, on WSHU.