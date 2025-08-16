© 2025 WSHU
Arcangelo Corelli was one of the top violinists of his day

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 16, 2025 at 11:23 PM EDT
Arcangelo Corelli was one of the top violinists of his day – the Italian musician was also an influential innovator and role model. Corelli worked at Saint Louis of the French church in Rome, and his successor there was a younger Italian violinist. You’ll hear music by BOTH composers on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
