Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

One of France’s most versatile and overlooked composers

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published August 14, 2025 at 12:11 PM EDT
Association Mel Bonis

Mel Bonis was a composer of astonishing range—hundreds of works for piano, choir, organ, chamber groups, even orchestra. Yet across all that variety, her music is unmistakably personal: lyrical, intimate, and full of emotional depth.
Tonight, hear a hidden masterpiece from one of France’s most versatile and overlooked composers—on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
