One of France’s most versatile and overlooked composers
Mel Bonis was a composer of astonishing range—hundreds of works for piano, choir, organ, chamber groups, even orchestra. Yet across all that variety, her music is unmistakably personal: lyrical, intimate, and full of emotional depth.
Tonight, hear a hidden masterpiece from one of France’s most versatile and overlooked composers—on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our stream.