Get drawn in by Ray Chen playing Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto
Have you seen violinist Ray Chen's videos? On Instagram, he reaches more than a million followers with funny behind-the-scenes stories and clips of performances looking daper in Armani. He’s one to watch--and hear! Get drawn in by Ray Chen playing Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, today on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.