Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Get drawn in by Ray Chen playing Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published August 12, 2025 at 12:54 AM EDT
Courtesy of the artist

Have you seen violinist Ray Chen's videos? On Instagram, he reaches more than a million followers with funny behind-the-scenes stories and clips of performances looking daper in Armani. He’s one to watch--and hear! Get drawn in by Ray Chen playing Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, today on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

