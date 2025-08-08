© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

An instrumental version of a song you know

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published August 8, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Peter Bucks
/
Unsplash

You know when you hear an instrumental version of a song you know, and you recognize it right away, even without the words? Franz Schubert probably hoped for that when he made an instrumental based on a song he wrote. You don’t need to know the original to love this one. Hear it today on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer