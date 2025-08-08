From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
An instrumental version of a song you know
You know when you hear an instrumental version of a song you know, and you recognize it right away, even without the words? Franz Schubert probably hoped for that when he made an instrumental based on a song he wrote. You don’t need to know the original to love this one. Hear it today on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.