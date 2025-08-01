WSHU gives you the best seat in the house for Carnegie Hall Live. Riccardo Muti conducts the Vienna Philharmonic in a sweeping program featuring Schubert’s “Great” Symphony, tonight at 8pm on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

Then on Saturday at 2 p.m., The London Symphony Orchestra makes its long-awaited return to Carnegie Hall with music by Rachmaninoff and Walton.

