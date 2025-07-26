From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Telemann's Cricket Symphony
The natural world is a rich source of inspiration for creative minds … including composers! Georg Philipp Telemann composed a piece nicknamed the CRICKET SYMPHONY that features a cacophony of cricket sounds made by the instruments. Telemann’s CRICKET SYMPHONY is one of the highlights on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.