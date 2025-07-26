© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Telemann's Cricket Symphony

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 26, 2025 at 11:50 PM EDT
Wolfgang Hasselmann
/
Unsplash

The natural world is a rich source of inspiration for creative minds … including composers! Georg Philipp Telemann composed a piece nicknamed the CRICKET SYMPHONY that features a cacophony of cricket sounds made by the instruments. Telemann’s CRICKET SYMPHONY is one of the highlights on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona