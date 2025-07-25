© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Balancing work and family

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published July 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
It’s hard to balance work and family. Pianist Michelle Cann shared on social media that her son was born in June, and she’ll be returning to the concert stage in August. The struggle is real, and she rises to the challenge. Cann joins the Catalyst Quartet in a performance you can hear this morning, on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Emily Boyer
