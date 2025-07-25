From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Balancing work and family
It’s hard to balance work and family. Pianist Michelle Cann shared on social media that her son was born in June, and she’ll be returning to the concert stage in August. The struggle is real, and she rises to the challenge. Cann joins the Catalyst Quartet in a performance you can hear this morning, on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.