© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Hear Charleston through the music of Edmund Thornton Jenkins

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 22, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Reshma Shrestha
/
Unsplash

Hear the sound of Charleston through the music of composer Edmund Thornton Jenkins. Charlestonia blends classical music with the rich rhythms of Jenkins’ heritage: spirituals, ragtime, and the Gullah tradition—known for its layered percussion and call-and-response roots. Listen tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino