Hear Charleston through the music of Edmund Thornton Jenkins
Hear the sound of Charleston through the music of composer Edmund Thornton Jenkins. Charlestonia blends classical music with the rich rhythms of Jenkins’ heritage: spirituals, ragtime, and the Gullah tradition—known for its layered percussion and call-and-response roots. Listen tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.