From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Deadline drama... nailed it!

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 21, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Ever agree to something… then totally stress about pulling it off? That was Felix Mendelssohn when he promised a new piano concerto for a big festival. He barely finished it in time—and thought it wasn’t very good. Turns out, it’s fantastic!
Catch Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 2 tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
