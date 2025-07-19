© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

An alternate version of the 2nd Orchestral Suite by J.S. Bach

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 19, 2025 at 10:30 PM EDT
Johann Sebastian Bach’s 2nd orchestral overture usually features the flute. But a few years ago, after extensive research, some musicians proposed their theory that Bach more likely featured the OBOE in his original version of that composition. You’ll hear that alternate version of the 2nd Orchestral Suite by Bach on Sunday Baroque, Sunday morning at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
