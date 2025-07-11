© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

An intimate journey across centuries

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 11, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
You have the best seat in the house for tonight's encore of Carnegie Hall Live. Pianist Igor Levit gives a bold solo recital with music by Bach, Brahms, and Beethoven—as reimagined by Liszt for solo piano. It’s an intimate journey across centuries.

And tomorrow at 2pm, don't miss a vibrant program of French Baroque. William Christie leads Les Arts Florissants in music by Rameau, Lully, and Charpentier—complete with vocal fireworks from a cast of rising stars.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
