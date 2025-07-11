You have the best seat in the house for tonight's encore of Carnegie Hall Live. Pianist Igor Levit gives a bold solo recital with music by Bach, Brahms, and Beethoven—as reimagined by Liszt for solo piano. It’s an intimate journey across centuries.

And tomorrow at 2pm, don't miss a vibrant program of French Baroque. William Christie leads Les Arts Florissants in music by Rameau, Lully, and Charpentier—complete with vocal fireworks from a cast of rising stars.