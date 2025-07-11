From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
An intimate journey across centuries
You have the best seat in the house for tonight's encore of Carnegie Hall Live. Pianist Igor Levit gives a bold solo recital with music by Bach, Brahms, and Beethoven—as reimagined by Liszt for solo piano. It’s an intimate journey across centuries.
And tomorrow at 2pm, don't miss a vibrant program of French Baroque. William Christie leads Les Arts Florissants in music by Rameau, Lully, and Charpentier—complete with vocal fireworks from a cast of rising stars.