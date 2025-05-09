© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Let the music take you someplace else

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published May 9, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Jozsef Szabo
/
Unsplash

Gil Shaham joins the Singapore Symphony Orchestra for Chen Gang’s Butterfly Lovers Concerto—a sweeping, heart-stirring work that blends Chinese folk tradition with symphonic drama. You don’t need to know the legend to feel the love, the loss, and the longing. It’s a Friday night escape into another world, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino