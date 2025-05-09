From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Let the music take you someplace else
Gil Shaham joins the Singapore Symphony Orchestra for Chen Gang’s Butterfly Lovers Concerto—a sweeping, heart-stirring work that blends Chinese folk tradition with symphonic drama. You don’t need to know the legend to feel the love, the loss, and the longing. It’s a Friday night escape into another world, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.