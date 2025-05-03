© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Baroque music in New Spain

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published May 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM EDT
Mexico had a vibrant musical scene during the Baroque era. Some composers were born in what was then known as “New Spain,” while others came from Europe and beyond to pursue their craft. You’ll hear music from a few of the composers who lived and worked in Mexico during the 17th and 18th centuries, this week on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
