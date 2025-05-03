From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Baroque music in New Spain
Mexico had a vibrant musical scene during the Baroque era. Some composers were born in what was then known as “New Spain,” while others came from Europe and beyond to pursue their craft. You’ll hear music from a few of the composers who lived and worked in Mexico during the 17th and 18th centuries, this week on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.