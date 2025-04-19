© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: celebrate Easter with Bach and Vivaldi

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published April 19, 2025 at 10:30 PM EDT
There’s been some lovely music composed for Easter, including a brand-new recording of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Easter Oratorio, which he wrote to celebrate the holiday in Leipzig, Germany, in 1725. You’ll also hear a buoyant double trumpet concerto by Antonio Vivaldi, and a charming bouquet of Scottish spring flowers. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
