ISRAEL IN EGYPT: one of Handel’s triumphs

The scope of George Frideric Handel’s oratorio ISRAEL IN EGYPT is the Passover story. Handel premiered it in three sections: The Lamentation of the Israelites for the Death of Joseph, Exodus and Moses’ Song. When it premiered in 1739, it was criticized for being “too solemn for common ears.” But over time, it has come to be regarded as one of Handel’s triumphs. You’ll hear selections from Israel in Egypt on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.