Conductor Marin Alsop is using a purple baton this month
This March, for Women’s History Month, acclaimed conductor Marin Alsop is using a purple baton to draw attention and advocate for equality in leadership roles. Hear Alsop lead members of the Colorado Symphony in Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman #3, today on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.