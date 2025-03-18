© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Conductor Marin Alsop is using a purple baton this month

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published March 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Nancy Horowitz
/
courtesy of the artist

This March, for Women’s History Month, acclaimed conductor Marin Alsop is using a purple baton to draw attention and advocate for equality in leadership roles. Hear Alsop lead members of the Colorado Symphony in Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman #3, today on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer