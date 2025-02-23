© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Demarre McGill

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 22, 2025 at 10:42 PM EST
Flutist Demarre McGill
Denver Rispel
/
courtesy of the artist
Flutist Demarre McGill

Chicago native Demarre McGill has been Principal Flute of the Seattle Symphony since 2012. When he started playing flute at the age of 7, he says it immediately “felt so good.” You’ll hear his beautiful artistry playing the 5th Brandenburg Concerto by Johann Sebastian Bach on Sunday Baroque this weekend. Listen 7 a.m. - 1p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on 89.9.
Tags
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona