Sunday Baroque: Demarre McGill

Chicago native Demarre McGill has been Principal Flute of the Seattle Symphony since 2012. When he started playing flute at the age of 7, he says it immediately “felt so good.” You’ll hear his beautiful artistry playing the 5th Brandenburg Concerto by Johann Sebastian Bach on Sunday Baroque this weekend. Listen 7 a.m. - 1p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on 89.9.