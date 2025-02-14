Listen tonight: an evening of passion

All day, we’ve been serenading you with music that celebrates love in all its forms. And the romance continues with an evening of passion —André Previn’s musical love letter to Anne-Sophie Mutter, the star-crossed yearning of West Side Story, and the deep devotion of Porgy and Bess. Lauren Rico's got the perfect soundtrack for your Friday night, starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.