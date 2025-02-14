© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: an evening of passion

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published February 14, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Mutter with Previn photographed for the 2006 Deutsche Grammophon album Simply Sophie.
Harald Hoffmann
/
Deutsche Grammophon
Mutter with Previn photographed for the 2006 Deutsche Grammophon album Simply Sophie.

All day, we’ve been serenading you with music that celebrates love in all its forms. And the romance continues with an evening of passion —André Previn’s musical love letter to Anne-Sophie Mutter, the star-crossed yearning of West Side Story, and the deep devotion of Porgy and Bess. Lauren Rico's got the perfect soundtrack for your Friday night, starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino