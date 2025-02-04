Listen tonight: one of the greatest American piano concertos

JoAnn Falletta is known for amplifying American composers, and Adolphus Hailstork’s Piano Concerto No. 1 is a work she holds in the highest regard—calling it “...one of the greatest American piano concertos since Gershwin.” Hear her lead the Buffalo Philharmonic in a stunning performance of Hailstork’s concerto tonight, just after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

