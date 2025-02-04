© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: one of the greatest American piano concertos

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published February 4, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Peralta Pictures

JoAnn Falletta is known for amplifying American composers, and Adolphus Hailstork’s Piano Concerto No. 1 is a work she holds in the highest regard—calling it “...one of the greatest American piano concertos since Gershwin.” Hear her lead the Buffalo Philharmonic in a stunning performance of Hailstork’s concerto tonight, just after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino