Sunday Baroque - La Serenissima
LA SERENISSIMA – the most serene republic – is a nickname for the Italian city of Venice. It’s also the name of a performing group that specializes in playing baroque era music from that region. Antonio Vivaldi’s works are central to their repertoire, and this week on Sunday Baroque, you’ll hear them perform one of his concertos, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.