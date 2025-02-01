© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque - La Serenissima

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 1, 2025 at 10:30 PM EST
Gondola under a brigde in Grand Canal, Venice.
rusm/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Gondola under a brigde in Grand Canal, Venice.

LA SERENISSIMA – the most serene republic – is a nickname for the Italian city of Venice. It’s also the name of a performing group that specializes in playing baroque era music from that region. Antonio Vivaldi’s works are central to their repertoire, and this week on Sunday Baroque, you’ll hear them perform one of his concertos, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Tags
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona