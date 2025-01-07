© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: sunrise over the Grand Canyon

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 7, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
pixabay.com

When Ferde Grofé was in his 20s, he drove across the Arizona desert to witness the sunrise over the Grand Canyon. Words couldn’t capture its beauty, so he turned to the language he knew best: music. With woodwinds that echo birdsong and trumpets that mimic crickets, Grofé brought the canyon to life in his Grand Canyon Suite. Hear it tonight, just after 8 p.m., on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino