Listen tonight: sunrise over the Grand Canyon

When Ferde Grofé was in his 20s, he drove across the Arizona desert to witness the sunrise over the Grand Canyon. Words couldn’t capture its beauty, so he turned to the language he knew best: music. With woodwinds that echo birdsong and trumpets that mimic crickets, Grofé brought the canyon to life in his Grand Canyon Suite. Hear it tonight, just after 8 p.m., on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.