© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: another side of Strauss

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published January 7, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Belinda Fewings
/
Unsplash

Richard Strauss is known for his huge late 19th century orchestral works on weighty topics, so it might be surprising to discover that he wrote a suite for orchestra based on short harpsichord pieces by French Baroque composer Francois Couperin. Hear this little-known side of Richard Strauss this morning, just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer