From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: another side of Strauss
Richard Strauss is known for his huge late 19th century orchestral works on weighty topics, so it might be surprising to discover that he wrote a suite for orchestra based on short harpsichord pieces by French Baroque composer Francois Couperin. Hear this little-known side of Richard Strauss this morning, just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.