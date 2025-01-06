From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: sweet-sounding recorder
Did you play recorder in school music class? It's great for learning the basics, and in the hands of international concert artist Michala Petri, we hear its full potential as an agile and sweet-sounding instrument. She plays music by Johann Sebastian Bach this morning, just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.