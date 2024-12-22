Encore: A Victorian Christmas with David Bouchier

It's an encore presentation of the annual holiday favorite - A Victorian Christmas, with David Bouchier. David shares seasonal music and stories about the traditions, myths and merriments that made Christmas magical over a century ago. Listen at 1 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

David Bouchier's Victorian Christmas Pudding Recipe

Starting at 1 p.m.

Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen / Robert Shaw; Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377 CD

Traditional: My Dancing Day / Robert Shaw; Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377 CD

Traditional: Good Christian Men Rejoice / Robert Shaw; Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377 CD

Traditional: The Wassail Song Here we come a-Wassailing / Robert Shaw; Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377 CD

Traditional: Bring a Torch Jeanette, Isabella Un flambeau Jeanette, Isabella / Robert Shaw; Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377 CD

Traditional: March of the Kings / Robert Shaw ; Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377 CD

Traditional: Coventry Carol / Robert Shaw ; Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377 CD

Traditional: Deck the Halls (trad Welsh) / Robert Shaw; Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377 CD

Traditional: Touro-Louro-Louro / Robert Shaw; Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377 CD

Traditional: The First Nowell Canadian Brass; Eric Robertson, organ OpeningDay 7345 CD

Traditional: Good King Wenceslas Canadian Brass; Eric Robertson, organ OpeningDay 7345 CD

Traditional: Jolly Old St. Nicholas Canadian Brass; Eric Robertson, organ OpeningDay 7345 CD

John Rutter: Angels' Carol / Jean Ashworth Bartle; Toronto Children's Choir; Judy Loman, harp Marquis 135 CD

Keith Bissell: Mary and Joseph / Jean Ashworth Bartle ; Toronto Children's Choir Marquis 135 CD

Claude Debussy: Noel des enfants qui n'ont plus de maisons / Jean Ashworth Bartle; Toronto Children's Choir Marquis 135 CD

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas / Jean Ashworth Bartle; Toronto Children's Choir Marquis 135 CD

Traditional: We Three Kings North Star Chamber Musicians North Star 35 CD

Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High North Star Chamber Musicians North Star 35 CD

Traditional: O Little Town of Bethlehem North Star Chamber Musicians North Star 35 CD

Traditional: Masters In This Hall North Star Chamber Musicians North Star 35 CD

Randy Robertson / Flickr

2 p.m.

Traditional: It Came Upon A Midnight Clear North Star Chamber Musicians North Star 35 CD

Traditional: Away in a Manger North Star 35 CD

Traditional: Once in Royal David's City / Donald Hunt; Worchester Cathedral Choir; Raymond Johnston, organ CelestHarm 13077 CD

Traditional: In the Bleak Midwinter / Donald Hunt; Worchester Cathedral Choir; Raymond Johnston, organ CelestHarm 13077 CD

Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High / Donald Hunt; Worchester Cathedral Choir; Raymond Johnston, organ CelestHarm 13077 CD

Traditional: O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles) / Donald Hunt; Worchester Cathedral Choir; Raymond Johnston, organ CelestHarm 13077 CD

Traditional: Jesu Bambino Eaken Piano Trio Naxos 554099 CD

Traditional: Joy to the World (Handel) City of London Sinfonia / John Rutter ; Cambridge Singers Collegium 111 CD

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est City of London Sinfonia / John Rutter ; Cambridge Singers Collegium 111 CD

Traditional: Personent hodie City of London Sinfonia / John Rutter; Cambridge Singers Collegium 111 CD

Traditional: Sussex Carol City of London Sinfonia / John Rutter; Cambridge Singers Collegium 111 CD

Traditional: Somerset Wassail City of London Sinfonia / John Rutter; Cambridge Singers Collegium 111 CD

Traditional: Quem pastores laudavere He whom the shepherds praised City of London Sinfonia / John Rutter; Cambridge Singers Collegium 111 CD

François-Joseph Gossec: Christmas Suite Academy of Ancient Music / Christopher Hogwood L'Oiseau 410179 CD

Traditional: My Lord, What A Morning Washington Revels Revels Rec 1093 CD

Traditional: On Christmas Night Washington Revels Revels Rec 1093 CD

Traditional: The Friendly Beasts Washington Revels Revels Rec 1093 CD

Traditional: There Was a Pig went out to Dig Washington Revels Revels Rec 1093 CD

Traditional: I Wonder As I Wander Washington Revels Revels Rec 1093 CD

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy Washington Revels Revels Rec 1093 CD

Rolf Schweizer Fotografie from Hoffeld, Schweiz, CC BY 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

3 p.m.

Michael Praetorius: Polyhymnia Caduceatrix et Panegyrica (1619) Taverner Players / Andrew Parrott; Emma Kirkby, soprano; Nigel Rogers, tenor; David Thomas, bass Angel / EMI 47633 CD

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Sinfonia BWV 248 Academy of Ancient Music / Christopher Hogwood L'Oiseau 410179 CD

Traditional: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Mendelssohn) Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Rutter; Bach Choir LondonDecc 16082 CD

Traditional: He is born, the divine Christ Child Il est ne Taverner Players /Andrew Parrott ; Taverner Choir; Angel/EMI 49809 CD

William Walker: The Babe of Bethlehem Taverner Players / Andrew Parrott; Taverner Choir; Angel/EMI 49809 CD

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel Veni, Veni Emmanuel Ken Sugita, violin; Anthony Glise, guitar Eclipse 7406 CD

Michael Praetorius: Es ist ein Ros "Lo, How a Rose E'er Blooming" Ken Sugita, violin; Anthony Glise, guitar Eclipse 7406 CD

Traditional: What Child is This? Ken Sugita, violin; Anthony Glise, guitar Eclipse 7406 CD

John Carter: In Time of Softest Snow / Charles Bruffy; Kansas City Chorale Nimbus 5413 CD

Traditional: I Saw Three Ships / Charles Bruffy; Kansas City Chorale Nimbus 5413 CD

Traditional: O Tannenbaum O Christmas Tree Cincinnati Pops Orchestra / Erich Kunzel Telarc 80226 CD

Franz Gruber: Silent Night Cincinnati Pops Orchestra / Erich Kunzel; May Festival Chorus Telarc 80226 CD

Nik / Unsplash Christmas Pudding

4 p.m.

Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Nutcracker Suite Op 71 Boston Symphony Orchestra / Seiji Ozawa DeutGramop 445766 CD

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols City of London Sinfonia / John Rutter; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Cambridge Singers; Stephen Orton, cello Collegium 512 CD

Traditional: Gloucestershire Wassail Unknown orchestra / ensemble North Star 36 CD

Traditional: From Heaven Above Carillon Brass Integra cl 920 CD

Traditional: Fum, Fum, Fum Catalan carol Carillon Brass Integra cl 920 CD

Traditional: O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles) Philip Jones Brass Ensemble / David Willcocks ; Choir of Kings College, Cambdg; Ian Hare, organ Angel / EMI 86121 CD

Traditional: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Mendelssohn) Philip Jones Brass Ensemble / David Willcocks; Choir of Kings College, Cambdg; Ian Hare, organ Angel/EMI 86121 CD

