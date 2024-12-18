Listen tonight: St. Olaf Christmas Festival

Take a trip to the St. Olaf Christmas Festival for beloved hymns, classical masterworks, and folk songs from around the world. This cherished annual tradition, featuring nearly 500 student musicians of the renowned St. Olaf Choir and other exceptional ensembles, brings together voices and instruments in perfect harmony to celebrate the joy and wonder of Christmas. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

