From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Reel Music: World War II film scores
World War II has been the focus of hundreds of movies. This week on Reel Music you’ll hear themes from the best of them. From the heroic intensity of Midway to the haunting beauty of Schindler’s List and the emotional power of Saving Private Ryan, these scores bring the stories to life. Tune in tonight at 9 for Reel Music on WSHU.