© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: delight and entertain

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 26, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Manuel Nageli
/
Unsplash

A divertimento is a light-hearted piece of music that was popular in the 18th century. Divertimenti were often played at social functions and were intended to entertain both the performers and the audience. We've got plenty of music to delight and entertain you tonight, starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino