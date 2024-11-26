From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: delight and entertain
A divertimento is a light-hearted piece of music that was popular in the 18th century. Divertimenti were often played at social functions and were intended to entertain both the performers and the audience. We've got plenty of music to delight and entertain you tonight, starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.